ArGo (ARGO) Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $92,527.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00143687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.19 or 0.00810899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043680 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

