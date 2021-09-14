Argon Price Tops $0.0893 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $6.32 million and $1.80 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,722,947 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

