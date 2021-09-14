Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 168,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 233,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10.

Arizona Gold Company Profile (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

