Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as low as C$3.85. Arizona Metals shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 54,182 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$360.71 million and a PE ratio of -21.77.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

