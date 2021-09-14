ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 432.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 9.6% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

ARKK traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

