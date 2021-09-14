ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,879 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. 241,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38.

