Ark Reaches One Day Volume of $38.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $224.45 million and $38.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,924,192 coins and its circulating supply is 131,803,295 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

