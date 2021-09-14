ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00171332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.11 or 1.00127380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.48 or 0.07244338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00889908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

