Arqma (ARQ) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Arqma has a market cap of $360,320.65 and $578.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.43 or 0.07202134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00386668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.37 or 0.01349948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00121654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.14 or 0.00561022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00491638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00346271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006552 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,690,431 coins and its circulating supply is 10,645,887 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

