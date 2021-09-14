Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

