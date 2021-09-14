Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 479.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

