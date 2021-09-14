Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.81.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ARVN opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

