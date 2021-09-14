Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.35 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE:ASND traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. 265,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,301. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a market cap of C$23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Ascendant Resources
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.