Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.35 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ASND traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. 265,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,301. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a market cap of C$23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

