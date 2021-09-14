Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $198.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $216.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

