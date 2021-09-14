Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $138,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

