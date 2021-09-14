Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 190.71 ($2.49), with a volume of 115087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.73 ($2.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £163.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.66.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

