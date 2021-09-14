Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,870 ($76.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,593.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,040.70. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,952 ($77.76). The company has a market cap of £26.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.