Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,860 ($76.56). 599,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,593.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.70. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,952 ($77.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

