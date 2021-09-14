Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AABB stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,079,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,003,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

