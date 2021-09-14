ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 132,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

