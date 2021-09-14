Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

