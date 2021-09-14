Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,926.50 ($25.17) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,032.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

