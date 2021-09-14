Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Astec Industries worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

