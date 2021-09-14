Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in August

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALPMY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.