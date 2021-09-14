Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09). 212,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 384,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.75 ($4.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 319.26. The company has a market cap of £432.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85). Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,202,530 in the last quarter.

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

