Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 246,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,324,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The stock has a market cap of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $286,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $3,901,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

