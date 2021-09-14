Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.43

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.43 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 1353619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $859,160. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after buying an additional 570,219 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

