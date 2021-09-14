Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Atkore worth $70,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,270. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

