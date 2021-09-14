Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Trading Up 0.3%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 45,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,000,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic American by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlantic American by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

