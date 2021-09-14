Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Atlas posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

