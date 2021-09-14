Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 29,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,270,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,846,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $8,043,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

