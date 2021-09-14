Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.05 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $42,653.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00121308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00175524 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.