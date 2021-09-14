Atria Investments LLC Buys 3,969 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

