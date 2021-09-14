Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $368.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

