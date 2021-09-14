Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

