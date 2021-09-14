Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $163,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $839.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $832.14 and its 200-day moving average is $759.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

