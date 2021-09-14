Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

PLD opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.