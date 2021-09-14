Atria Investments LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

