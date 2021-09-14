Atria Investments LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

