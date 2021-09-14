Atria Investments LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.14 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

