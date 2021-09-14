Atria Investments LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,063 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

