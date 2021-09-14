Atria Investments LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after buying an additional 322,871 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

