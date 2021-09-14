Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

