Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

