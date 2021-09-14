Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $382.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

