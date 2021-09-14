Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

