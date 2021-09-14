Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,238 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38.

