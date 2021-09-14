AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AtriCure worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

