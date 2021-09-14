Audius (AUDIO) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $893.52 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

