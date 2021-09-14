Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 10,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 5,399,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,665. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

